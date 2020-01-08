Denison is looking to complete two water infrastructure projects in 2020.

Denison Director of Public Works Jimmy Moon presented an update on the Theresa Water Line and Iron Ore Sewer Line projects to the Denison city council Monday night.

“The first will be the Theresa water line extension phase one,” Moon said. “It is a 16 inch water line. It is replacing aging infrastructure and improves the ability to deliver water, especially to the TMC area and to nearby growth. It will also allow us accessibility to run through the east and connect to Texoma Parkway’s water line. It is going to serve feeds. It is going to be a real great transmission line for the city of Denison.”

Moon said the 8,200 linear feet of phase one has already been awarded to Dickerson Construction, for a cost of $1,589,000. Phase two is expected to bid later in January. It will run from Flower Drive to F.M. 691.

“The second project I would like to discuss is the Iron Ore Sewer Line, a 30 inch intersector,” Moon said. “It addresses inflow and infiltration concerns. It will also reduce the demand for waste water treatment and pumping requirements like electricity and such. It is 13,000 linear feet. It is a long, 30 inch pipeline. It has about a million and a half gallons of flow as it is today.”

The contractor for that project is Lynn Vessels Construction. The cost is $3,686,000. Both projects are estimated to be complete by August 2020.

Moon told the council there isn’t currently any plans to add another water tower but he said with all the growth after the two projects are completed he expects the need for a new water tower will arise.