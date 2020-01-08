Three boats were destroyed and a storage slip was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at Grand Pappy Point Marina in Denison Wednesday afternoon.

Denison Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Bruce Geilhausen said dispatchers received a report of a boat-dock fire shortly before 1 p.m., prompting a multi-agency response. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, marina staff were reportedly able to move three burning boats out of the dock house and took them to an empty stretch of nearby shoreline. No injuries were reported.

The fire drew crews from Denison, Pottsboro, Locust and North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field and was managed from both on the ground and on the water. Geilhausen said strong winds, the boats’ flammable-fiberglass hulls and a concern over environmental impacts complicated the battle with flames. The boat-house’s wood interior sustained extensive damage and the structure was cordoned off.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office and an environmental team from the U.S. Army Corp will monitor the clean-up process.