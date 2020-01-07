Texas Department of Transportation officials recently announced that it will be hosting an open housenext week. The event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom in Sherman, will be all about the upcoming US Highway 75 expansion project.

Officials will be discussing the US 75 Project in Grayson County with the public and other interested stakeholders.

A news release from TxDot said no formal presentation is planned,aAttendees are free to come and go at their convenience, and displays of project plans, maps and drawings, and project information will be available for viewing.

Project team members will be on hand to answer questions.

The gap, as it was aptly named does not meet the design schematics for a modern freeway,” Paris District Engineer for TxDot Noel Paramanantham said recently.

The four-mile US 75 Project, valued at more than $154.6 million, is designed to provide long-term transportation and operational improvements on US 75 and US 82 in Grayson County. It follows the agency’s US 75 Corridor Study which assessed safety, maintenance and system efficiency, congestion and freight reliability, environmental sustainability, transportation choices and economic vitality along US 75.

The changes to this important highway are designed to improve safety, address traffic congestion and improve traffic operations, and address deficiencies in this aging roadway. Roadway changes and improvements will be constructed in phases as the project progresses, TxDOT officials said.

“This project is critical for the city of Sherman on so many levels,” Mayor David Plyler said in 2019.

The project will widen the four-lane roadway to six-lanes-divided from FM 1417 to State Highway 91. It will also create continuous frontage roads along the roadway, add U-turn lanes at major intersections, and reconfigure and improve the intersection at US 75 and US 82. The project will also reconstruct the bridge at South Travis Street and adjust the main traffic lanes of US 75 between Lamar and Washington Streets to remove them from the 100-year floodplain.

“It has been a decade of conversations and probably about four years of serious looking at how to make this work,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said in 2019.

Those who are unable to attend the open house can review project materials and provide feedback online at: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/paris/us75-corridor-study.html

Comments and feedback may also be submitted to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460. Phone (903) 737-9282.