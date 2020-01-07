Amid recent retirements in top city leadership, Clint Philpott has been promoted to Assistant City Manager for the city of Sherman. Philpott took over the position on Jan. 1 following the retirement of Steve Ayers, who served as assistant city manager from 2017 through the end of 2019.

Philpott has served in city for about five years including his most recent tenure as the city’s director of engineering. Prior to his time in Sherman, he served in the public utilities department for the city of Lubbock.

“It is really the same stuff, really it is just from a different angle,” Philpott said Monday, joking about his new position sitting alongside City Manager Robbie Hefton during city council meetings. Monday was Philpott’s first meeting in the position.

Ayers is leaving with about 30 years of experience with the city, including 25 years with the police department and two years as assistant chief.

City officials announced Philpott’s promotion in late October after it had opened job postings seeking a new director of engineering to fill Philpott’s vacancy.

In addition to Ayers, the city is also seeing a high level retirement in the form of Director of Utilities Mark Gibson, who will be leaving after more than 30 years of service to the city.

“To be honest, it is (a big hit) all at once,” Hefton said in October. “I knew coming into this job that we had a number of senior-level managers that were eligible for retirement. As is often the case, when one announces retirement it starts a cascade.”

This vacancy is being filled with a newly created assistant city engineer position. With the new position, the city will redistribute the duties of engineering and utilities across several positions.

Philpott said the assistant engineer started his first day with the city Monday while the director-level position will be filled in February. Despite the changes, Philpott said he still plans to be involved in development services as a part of his focus on development.

“It will be a more overarching view of everything rather than focused exclusively on engineering,” he said.