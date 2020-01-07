Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain is being considered for the same position with the Plano Police Department - where he previously served as assistant chief.

"We can confirm that he has applied for Plano Chief of Police and is in the interview process," APD Sgt. Carla Burr said via an email response seeking confirmation of Drain being considered for the Plano post.

Drain took command of the department’s officers and civilians on Oct. 15, 2016, originally signing on as part of an interlocal agreement with the City of Plano, just as former APD Chief Robert Taylor retired June 30, 2016.

Taylor wanted to retire about seven months before that, officials noted, but decided to stay on the job per a request from former interim City Manager Terry Childers. Drain began his stint as interim chief on July 1 of that year and was set to stay until a replacement was announced.

Just over three months later, Drain was selected by Childers as police chief from a field of a reported 22 candidates. Childers indicated at the time he was impressed with Drain’s depth of understanding of the department and community.