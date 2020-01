Sherman Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspected card thieves.

The department circulated photos of the two suspects in a social media post Monday and said the pair is wanted in connection with a credit-card-abuse case dating back to last December.

Those able to identify either suspect are asked to call Sherman Police Detective Hendrickson at 903-892-7322.

