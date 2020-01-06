Grayson County continues to attract new residents as the area brings new housing along with a continued low unemployment rate. For those looking for things to do, there are a lot of attractions the area has to offer.

Here are five things to know about the attractions in Grayson County.

1. Music and Culture festivals.

Each community hosts a free concert series during the months of June and July with free outdoor concerts. Sherman has Hot Summer Nights downtown Sherman.

“We put on Hot Summer Nights every year it is one of my favorite parts of the whole year,” Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sara McRae said. “We are really excited to bring music to the area. Each week is a different genre. We have a little something for everyone.”

In Denison the city puts on its concert series known as Music on Main.

Music on Main is a 10-week, free outdoor concert series,” Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said. “It is something that many people look forward to year round. It is a chance for families to attend. They can bring their pets, coolers and come visit with their friends while listening to outstanding musicians.”

Sherman also celebrates its resident’s with a Celtic background at the Sherman Celtic Festival and Highland Games in March.

“We support the Celtic Festival,” McRae said. “They have the highland games which are so much fun to watch. There is so much packed into the two days. There is a lot to enjoy. It is one of our larger events offered here in Sherman.”

Denison celebrates its cultural heritage and ties to the “wild west” with the Doc Holliday Festival.

“Doc Holliday is a way to capture the story of the wild west time Doc spent here in Denison as well as the time period when Denison was developing,” Dow said. “It started out as a boom town. It is fun to remember that part of our history.”

Sherman also features another summer event that features free, live music, it’s Lights on the Lake.

“We have our annual Lights on the Lake July 2,” McRae said. “That is our biggest draw of the whole year. It is one big day to celebrate Independence Day. We have one big name act coming this year. We have a fireworks display. It is fun for the whole family. It is set at one of our beautiful city parks. It is also free.”

Another festival Denison features is its Fall Festival.

“Fall Festival is a tradition in Denison that brings from 25 to 30,000 people the first Saturday in October,” Dow said. “Vendors line the streets. We have a car show, entertainment and the businesses go all out to welcome customers. It is a great day everyone enjoys.”

2. Dining and entertainment

McRae said Sherman has a variety of dining and entertainment options, including she said the newest attraction Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille.

“If you are looking for indoor fun there is a lot of fun stuff there. It really is a great place to visit,” McRae said.

Denison also recently added it’s own entertainment venue with bowling and food, HeyDay Entertainment.

Sherman also features 903 Brewers, a local brewery that serves up craft drinks made in Sherman.

“We are lucky to have an award winning micro brewery here,” McRae said. “It puts us on the map. We’re excited to have that here.”

Denison has its own craft beer option with the recently opened Green Growler inside the city’s own TRYIncubator.

“We have the first brew winery in the state of Texas,” Dow said. “We also have the largest selection of craft beers in Grayson County.”

3. Arts and museums

Sherman has a number of museums McRae said are worth checking out. There is the Sherman Jazz Museum at 201 East Lamar that celebrates the areas rich musical history.

McRae also mentioned the Sherman Museum and the Outlaw Trails Museum inside A Touch of Class Antique Mall.

“They are incredibly knowledgeable of the area,” McRae said. “They have a really cool museum that includes things different than our Sherman Museum. Sherman Museum does Dino Days which is really popular. They add new things every year to try to grow and get people living here to learn about Sherman’s history in this area.”

She also mentioned the Harber Wildlife Museum featuring big game animals on display.

Over in Denison there is the Eisenhower Birthplace as well as Frontier Village at the Eisenhower State Park. There is also Perrin Air Force Base Museum out by Grayson College.

“We have a rich heritage,” Dow said. “We try to honor that and maintain the relevance of that heritage. We’re very proud to have Ike’s birthplace in our city and also our railroad museum is something that is very important to our history.”

4. Outdoor recreation

Hagerman National Wildlife Reserve and Lake Texoma are two places Dow and McRae said were worth while outdoor destinations Grayson County residents can enjoy.

During the summer months Sherman offers Splash while Denison features Denison on Ice, each attractions offers its own unique draw to the area.

5. Local downtown shopping

Each city celebrates its downtown district with a number of restaurants, parks and local shopping outlets. Sherman also features the Grayson County Courthouse which features historical monuments from the areas past.

Denison’s historic downtown district has become a point of pride for the city.

“Denison has the longest Main Street district in the state of Texas,” Dow said. “We are very proud of the businesses that line that street. We have a growing number of restaurants and eateries as well as a good mix of retail. You can decorate a home, find trendy outfits and enjoy awesome experiences by visiting our businesses downtown. Antiques and repurposed goods are another feature of downtown. We have a high concentration of educational facilities including martial arts, dance, singing and performance, music lessons and more. It is a traditional downtown that has many of the elements that make up a well rounded community.”