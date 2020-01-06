Sherman police

Accident — On Jan. 3, officers responded to the 1700 block of South Heritage Parkway in reference to a hit-and-run call. Once on scene, officers determined that a motorist had struck a parked vehicle in the area and fled on foot. A report was filed for vehicle accident involving damage, greater than $200.

Theft —An officer was dispatched to a business in the 2000 block of Loy Lake Road in reference to a reported theft on Jan 3. The complainant told the officer that an individual had entered the business and left without paying $48 for services rendered. A report for theft of services under $100 was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — On Jan. 4, Sherman Police stopped a motorists for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway. The driver was identified, found to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.

Theft — A complainant contacted Sherman Police on Jan. 4 to report a theft. The woman told police that a man she knew had deceived her and took approximately $92 in cash. A report for theft under $100 was filed.

Assault — Sherman Police responded to the 1900 block Southridge Lane in reference to an assault call on Jan. 5. Upon arrival officers determined that one male subject had pushed the victim, causing him to fall and sustain injuries to his head. It was unclear whether the suspect remained at the scene, but a report was filed for assault causing bodily injury.

Driving while intoxicated — On Jan. 5, officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of South Rusk Street. A driver involved in the crash was located and exhibited numerous signs of intoxication. After conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for DWI.

Forgery — Sherman Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard in reference to a counterfeit bill. Officers learned that a suspect had entered the business and attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill. An employee discovered the fake note and confiscated it from the suspect, who then left the scene. A report for forgery was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.