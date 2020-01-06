Culver’s leads the way going into Denison development in 2020. The restaurant is set to open Jan. 13 according to a sign out front.

Denison is also looking to start the new year off with some new dining options and recreation coming. Things will begin in the early part of the year with Culver’s becoming the newest restaurant to settle at the Gateway Village development that is expected to become a hotbed of development for the city.

Here are five things to look forward to in 2020 in Denison.

1. Dining and beverage options.

The downtown Subway restaurant is set to open in the early part of 2020. Other restaurants still in development include Frank and Lola’s Bohemian Tacos, CJ’s Lettuce Indulge, both looking at late 2020 openings, and then there is the downtown brew pub that is seeking to open sometime this year.

The city also has a new upscale bar looking at the downtown district that will begin preparations this year.

2. Entertainment and recreation options

Along with Culver’s, Gateway Village will soon have Urban Air as a attraction to the development. Urban Air will complement HeyDay Entertainment which opened late 2019.

The first phase of the KATY Trail began in December 2019 and is expected to run throughout the year. The trail will connect a number of the city’s parks and neighborhoods in a multi year project that aims to connect downtown the city limits.

3. Housing and lodging options

Hotel Denison is currently under renovations with new owners. The new owners of the hotel have kept quiet on what they intend to do with the building while construction continues to be ongoing.

In addition there is a new West Lake town homes bringing a modern, high end neighborhood that will provide housing for the city’s growing west side.

4. Education expansion

The voters in the Denison Independent School District approved a $20.8 million bond to expand two of its aging elementary campuses to accommodate for the growth the city has been seeing in recent years. The school board also approved some facility upgrades at Scott Middle School and the high school at its recent meeting.

In addition to elementary expansions the district will also begin looking to expand it’s pre-K program to all day to be inline with recent changes to state law.

5. Changing downtown/streets

One of the biggest changes coming to downtown Denison is the designing downtown Denison city scape project set to begin phase one by late Spring. The city has been working to prepare residents and downtown business owners for the coming changes for months. The construction project will see the city tear up several blocks of Main Street as the city updates some of its utilities while updating the sidewalks and parking along the street that is described as the lifeblood of the city.

The city also approved a number of new construction permits for buildings downtown that will range from new restaurants, pubs and breweries to a mix of retail and other options. Some of those projects could see progress in 2020 with some more long term projects seeing their start throughout the year as well.

The city is also aiming to make repairing streets a priority in 2020 with a number of projects from Flora Lane to Loy Lake Road being among the projects the city is looking at.

