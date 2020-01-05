A 30-year-old man who police say was attempting to break into cars early Sunday morning was fatally shot by Lubbock police as he fired a weapon at responding officers, according to LPD.

Officers responded about 5:37 a.m. to the 3600 block of 96th Street after a 911 call was made from a resident.

The caller indicated they saw the suspect on their security camera as he was checking door handles on vehicles. Two officers were dispatched - the first officer on scene encountered the suspect, Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores, who then fled on foot with the officer pursuing him westbound on 94th Street towards Orlando Avenue.

As the officer and subject were nearing the intersection, a second officer arrived on scene. According to LPD, Wallace-Flores then fired a handgun at the first officer and both officers returned fire. Wallace-Flores was announced deceased at the scene. Neither of the responding officers sustained injuries from the gunfire.

Per department policy for all officer-involved shootings, both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The circumstances around the incident are under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.