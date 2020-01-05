Is it time to pat “ourselves” on the back, once again? An American president has been impeached in the House for the third time in history. Now what? What does it really mean for us and the world? And, what do we do with all this stored-up hate in a nation built on Christian principles? Are we still “one nation under God?”

On Dec. 18, President Trump was impeached on two “lame” charges by 230 House Democrats. One charge was for abuse of power and the second charge was for obstruction of Congress. Was that the best they could do? Several in the House have been Congressmen for 30 years or more. Others, for 10 years or less. Many left their so-called “professional” law practices to become Congressmen. Some attorneys “they” must have been! In 2018, four new Congresswomen went to Washington to push the impeachment agenda forward at full force. Climbing on board for impeaching the president was Speaker Pelosi, along with Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. All three took lead of the House Democrats who now had a majority in the House. Did they foresee or consider the consequences of their actions over the impeachment? And what would it eventually accomplish in dividing the American people over biased politics? What will happen to the Democratic Party after 2020? In November, we will all find out.

Today, thanks to Speaker Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler, the Democrats can scream for comfort and joy, that for the third time in history, America’s president has been impeached, once again, in the House. But are they in for a rude awakening when November 2020 rolls around? So, why was President Trump really and truly impeached? What were the real reasons? What were the specific high crimes and misdemeanor laws that Trump was truly found guilty of?

Or, was it because of all the positive things that Trump has been able to accomplish for America and for the world since he took office? Remember, he was a businessman and not a professional politician! Was it really over a phone call. Was it because of immigration and the wall? Was it because of Putin? Was it because of NATO? Was it because of climate change? Or, was it because of his tweets? Under the Constitution, a president is given certain executive powers and executive privileges to exercise as necessary. Today, President Trump joins Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as American presidents having been impeached in the House.

Andrew Johnson was America’s 17th president between 1865 and 1869. He was a Democrat and in 1868, became the first president to be impeached.At the time, Republicans became upset because Johnson favored a quick restoration for the seceded states after the Civil War ended, offering no protection for former slaves. He was later accused of violating the Tenure of Office Act. Johnson was Lincoln’s vice president. Forty two days into the job, Lincoln was assassinated, and Johnson became President. The House Republicans would eventually present 11 articles of impeachment against Johnson. Johnson had tried removing and replacing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton with Major General Lorenzo Thomas.

This was during the reconstruction efforts after the Civil War. When that didn’t happen, Johnson suspended Stanton and appointed General U.S. Grant to the office. Republicans, who were in control of the House, began the impeachment trial. In the end, it came down to the principle that Congress should not remove a president “simply due to disagreements over policy, style and administration of the office.” Johnson was exercising his executive powers and executive privileges. In the end, the Senate “acquitted” Johnson of the impeachment charges. One vote was all it took. Years later, in 1926, the Supreme Court declared that the Tenure of Office Act was invalid.So much for Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial in the House.He was able to finish out his term. A hundred and thirty years later, in 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached in the House.

Then again, what do I know? Our founding fathers gave this Republic a Constitution with three branches of government, executive, legislative and judicial. They make up the “separation of powers” in our government. The three branches give the American people our government’s “checks and balances.” Each are designed to have equal powers under the law.

In 2017, one political party decided to remove America’s a newly elected president from office, even though, the Electoral College had named “him” the winner. He was a millionaire businessman. He vowed to show us that America is and, will always be, the greatest country in the world, second to none. He wanted to bring back loyalty, honor and respect to the leader of the free world. He wanted to create jobs and help bring people out of poverty. He wanted to bring manufacturing jobs and factories back to America. He has succeeded. But many Democrats are still not willing to stand beside him.

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.