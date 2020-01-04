25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The incoming Republican majority leaders say they will begin changing the way the country does business starting today, the first day of the 104th Congress.

50 years ago:

Excessive amounts of dangerous gasses that can be hazardous to humans and plant life have been detected in the seemingly fresh air of Lubbock County, The Avalanche-Journal has learned.

75 years ago:

CHINO, Calif. - A formal inquest will be held Tuesday in the death of Mrs. Eleanor Schmid of Abilene, Tex., who was found shot to death at the home of Dr. and Mrs. F.M. Brennan here.

100 years ago:

The Volunteer Firemen of Lubbock held their annual banquet and business meeting New Years night at the Manhattan Parlor.