Happy New Year.

It’s 2020, the year that, according to ancient scripture, Texas might turn blue or at least mauve.

But lo, two days into the new year, the second of the two prophets who were to have parted the red sea and led Texas Democrats to the promised land, is departing the scene.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC

— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Now neither Julián Castro nor Beto O’Rourke will be the Democratic candidate for president in 2020; neither will be the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

It is the failure of O’Rourke or a Castro — either Julián or his twin brother, Joaquin, a congressman — to seek John Cornyn’s Senate seat that is most disappointing for Texas Democrats.

O’Rourke has been the more berated because he was on such a roll with his near-miss 2018 Senate campaign against Ted Cruz, and because, with hindsight, his presidential campaign didn’t match the hype.

Julián Castro had the benefit of lower expectations, which he could exceed, outlasting O’Rourke by two months and a day, though not outdistancing him, yet still taking his leave amid encomiums to his virtues instead of brickbats for his failings.

Julian Castro ran one of 2020's most impressive, necessary campaigns. There was a clear moral vision at the core of his candidacy, and he was unafraid to follow it into neglected, important policy areas. His message is still worth hearing: https://t.co/26VVhihIIZ

— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 2, 2020

Julian Castro's departure should make the Democratic Party wonder about how it chooses its candidates, and it should make the country in general melancholy about the state of affairs as the election season begins. https://t.co/31SZD4an44

— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 2, 2020

It was really a beautiful campaign. Thank you, @JulianCastro! https://t.co/NtYrw6vjnb

— EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) January 2, 2020

But I fault Castro more than O’Rourke for running for president instead of the U.S. Senate.

O’Rourke did so extraordinarily well against Cruz that I thought he earned the right to pass on a rerun, this time against Cornyn, a race that, while probably no less winnable, would have lacked the frisson of the Cruz contest. After spending two years visiting all 254 Texas counties, it is possible that for O’Rourke, the prospect of revisiting a couple of hundred of those counties had lost its luster.

Castro last ran for office — a third term as mayor of San Antonio — in 2013. After leaving the Obama Cabinet in 2017, Castro, like his twin a notably cautious politician, passed on running for statewide office in 2018. A run for attorney general might have succeeded against an indicted incumbent. A run for governor likely would have failed but might have given O’Rourke just the extra lift he needed to beat Cruz.

Castro passed on running for the Senate in 2020, choosing the safer course of running for president, where, as he has shown, one can enhance one’s reputation without gaining a trace of traction.

Running for Senate carried with it the risk of a more fateful defeat. But, win or lose, he could have cleared the Democratic field, spent the last year crisscrossing Texas, helped drive turnout, elect more Democrats to Congress and perhaps even flip the Texas House. If he had won, he might have determined control of the U.S. Senate and helped defeat President Donald Trump.

Castro was an able candidate, a far sharper debater than O’Rourke, as O’Rourke learned, though perhaps too sharp in an overzealous attack on Joe Biden’s memory. Both Castro and O’Rourke proved far more progressive than their previous public lives even hinted at, a shift left that would have been more courageous had they been seeking to win the votes of Texans and not national Democratic primary voters.

Castro exits aggrieved that the deck was stacked against him and other candidates of color, beginning the nominating process in very white Iowa and New Hampshire. His critique would be more persuasive were he not polling at next to nothing in Texas, where, beyond San Antonio, and the people who write about politics, he remains relatively unknown.

41% of Texas Democratic RVs had neither a favorable view nor unfavorable view of Julián Castro in Feb 2019 @UTAustin/@TexasTribune Poll; in June, it was still at 41% & his fav/unfav overall was at 26%/33%. More TX data via @TxPolProject: https://t.co/eewLeOsD3v #txlege #Tx2020 pic.twitter.com/mmwnDduJKV

— Jim Henson (@jamesrhenson) January 2, 2020

He may yet end up as someone’s running mate, though the only really good match is Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who may yet end up as someone’s running mate. If he does, his decision to run for president will be seen as a canny move, although it was considered a calumny to ascribe that motivation to him.

Otherwise, for Castro and O’Rourke, 2020 might be remembered as the year of the sidelined prophets who did less than they could have to bring their people to the promised land.