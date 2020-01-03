Au revoir, 2019! It seems like we were just welcoming you, but you are so yesterday, and 2020 is has arrived. While we are disappointed that we don’t have flying cars like The Jetsons promised us, we are very happy that 2019 brought so many yummy treats and introduced us to so many great places.

As we look upon closing one “hell of a” decade that was the 2010s, we also reflect on life lessons that we learned throughout this past year, in the hopes that they will help us navigate more precisely in the new year. Here we are once again, giving you our Top 5 Lessons of the Year so that you can feel like you are ready to conquer the world with some good grub and a glass of bubbly by your side.

Explore the Scene

Local food and beer festivals are a great way to “visit” many restaurants all at once and to find out about new eateries that have popped out. While some ticket prices may seem a bit steep, remember that one ticket price is equivalent (or sometimes even less than) to the check at a single restaurant. Events like A Night at the Brew-seum and the University Draft House Beer Festival offer event-goers the chance to taste decadent food, sip on some beer and wine and listen to live music all for one price. Plus, many of these festivals help to raise funds for local charities, so you’re basically a saint, if you go and buy a ticket.

Don’t be Afraid of Going the Extra Distance

While Weslaco is technically not that far away from us, we are so caught up in the notion of “if it takes longer than 15 minutes to get there, I am not going” that we almost missed out on some really great (and surprising) spots. The folks of Boocha Boocha for Life have definitely found a niche product and through hard work and passion, have opened up the first (and only) Kombucha Bar in the Valley.

Stick with What You Know but Add a Twist

Yes, we all know that Mexican food is the end-all, be-all in El Valle. If you’re craving some guac and queso, then head over to any old run of the mill place, but if you’re willing to take some extra time and find that diamond in the rough, make sure you treat your tastebuds to El Santuario Tacos & Cocktails in Olmito and Terras Urban Kitchen in Brownsville. Sink your teeth into one of the many exotic tacos like gator, quail or duck. Make sure to have the New York Strip Panchos and one of their many seasonal cocktails at Terras. Trust us, you will not regret it!

Treat Yo’Self

Just like many Americans, we are always looking for a bargain and trying to find budget-friendly places. However, your girls here at Dishin’ It like to be a little extra once in a while and like to splurge one some good eats from time to time. Treat yourself to the pampas of Argentina at Wine Cow or take a trip to interior Mexico, the meccas of Mexican gastronomy, at Salomé on Main. Our top recommendations: the Choclo empanada at Wine Cow and the Chicharron con Mole Verde at Salomé. But in all honesty, any menu item from either of these two places will be well worth it.

Yes, Pizza is Still the Solution

People, if you still haven’t jumped on the bandwagon and come to terms that pizza is a.) its own food group, b.) the best comfort food out there and c.) the solution to all your worries, then why are we still friends? 2018 had some really great pizza and 2019 kept adding doughy deliciousness to the roster. While we had some really great slices this past year, one pizzeria stood out from the crowd. Dodici Pizza & Wine in Historic Downtown Brownsville was everything and so much more than what we expected. From fresh Burrata, to Champagne flights, to an endless variety of pizzas that we wish we had enough stomach to order the whole menu. Its chic design, hidden courtyard garden and bright blue wood fired oven surely make Dodici a memorable place.

From the bottom of our hearts and often bottomless tummies, your girls from Dishin’ It wish you and your loved ones a safe, prosperous and Happy New Year. May you always be hungry for new adventures, have an appetite to explore the unknown and never forget to leave room for dessert. Cheers to a new year, cheers to a new decade and cheers to 2020!

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.