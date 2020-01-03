Denison is making community engagement a priority for 2020. Denison Director of Community Engagement Sunny Mackey said the city has a number of projects lined up to get the community more involved in the feedback loop.

The city began the fiscal year with the first of its quarterly town halls. The subject of that meeting was the city’s plans for street repairs.

“The city of Denison has identified street maintenance as a priority for 2020,” Mackey said in an emailed statement. “These projects have been carefully evaluated as high impact projects with a large benefit to all drivers.”

Here are four major projects the city is planning for 2020.

1. Flora Lane updates

The first project starts in early 202o along Flora Lane. The reconstruction will run from Imperial Avenue to Lum Lane. It will include all new utilities, curb and gutter as well as sidewalks on both sides of the street including improvements at the Flora and Lum intersection.

The project is expected to cost roughly $2 million.

2. More road improvements

The second project is go along Loy Lake Road from U.S. Highway 75 to Odell with similar improvements. The cost of that project is estimated to run $5.6 million.

The last road project the city is looking at will be Waterloo and Lang roads. That project will include a new concrete street, drainage improvements, sidewalks and curb and cutter improvements.

The estimated cost is $4 million.

3. Town hall no. 2

The city is expecting to holds its next town hall on Feb. 13 at Terrell Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. The city announced the meeting at a joint meeting between the city council and the Denison Independent School District’s board of trustees.

“Staff is pleased to announce that we will be debuting an informational newsletter quarterly that will be included with water bills and online,” Mackey said. “We are working to amend our communication plan after receiving results from a Customer Service Survey in late 2019. There will be a targeted resident survey of 1,500 households to gather valuable information about resident priorities and views of the city. This is contracted through the National Research Center. Staff encourages anyone interested in finding out about what is happening in Denison to visit www.cityofdenison.com.”

4. Fire station completion

One other construction project Mackey said the city is looking to complete in 2020 is the construction of fire station no. 2 on West Morton Street. The plans call for a new modern living quarters, bunks, kitchens, lockers, storage and other areas.

The project is estimated to cost $1 million.

5. Infrastructure improvements

A compliment to the city’s street projects includes the city’s investment in updating the city’s aging infrastructure. It will include the Theresa Water Line project starting in early 2020 that will include 8,200 linear feet of 16 inch water line from Teresa Drive to Waterloo Lake Drive and French Street intersection. It is a companion project to the Kay Trail that will include a pedestrian bride that crosses above Loy Lake Road from Waterloo Lake Regional Park.