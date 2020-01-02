A Sherman man is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly fired a gun during a dispute on New Year’s Day.

In an emailed statement released Thursday, Sherman Police said officers responded to the Country Village Apartments in the 900 block of South FM 1417 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired just before 12:45 a.m..

“Officers learned a fight took place in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” the statement reads. “After the fight was broken up, one of the involved persons discharged a firearm in the direction of the other people involved in the disturbance. No one was struck by the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

Investigators quickly identified the suspect, and within half an hour, officers from Sherman and Denison converged at a Denison RV park in the 4600 block of Texoma Parkway in Denison where the suspect was believed to be located.

It was unclear whether a standoff ensued, but Sherman PD’s Special Response Team took the suspect into custody five hours later.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a search of Grayson County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday on $7,500 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.