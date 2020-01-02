Sherman Police have arrested a man in connection with robbery of the Get and Go convenience store earlier this week.

In an emailed statement, the Sherman Police Department said the 30-year-old suspect, a Sherman resident, was identified as a person of interest following the Tuesday night robbery and was arrested on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Crockett Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after a male suspect entered the store with his face covered and demanded money. During the incident, the suspect reportedly pointed a concealed object, which is believed to have been a handgun, at a clerk. The man then fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers reviewed video footage from security cameras at the business and were able to determine a person of interest in the investigation. A Sherman Police unit on patrol Wednesday night located the the man walking along Texoma Parkway and took him into custody on charges of robbery and improperly walking in a roadway.

As of Wednesday, the suspect remained in the Grayson County Jail on $16,000 bond.

