Denison Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly attacked and attempted to kill a woman early Wednesday.

In an emailed press release distributed Thursday, Denison Police said officers responded to the 600 block of East Sears Street at approximately 2 a.m. New Year’s Day after dispatchers received a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the injured female victim, who identified the suspect and said he entered her residence, assaulted her and fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Denison Police later located and and arrested the suspect at an unspecified location.

He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit other felonies. Officials have declined to release additional information about the attack, including a possible motive and whether the suspect and victim knew one another.

The suspect remains in custody at the Grayson County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.