An 85-year-old inmate found unresponsive at the Grayson County Jail this week, is believed to have died of natural causes, according to preliminary findings shared by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lonnie Morrison Jr. was found alone and unresponsive in his cell at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday. Jail medical staff attempted to resuscitate Morrison before he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morrison was booked into the Grayson County Jail on Dec. 5 on a host of related charges incurring between 2011 and 2019 including money laundering and manufacture and delivery of controlled substances.

The death remains under investigation by the the Texas Rangers who routinely oversee in-custody deaths per the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

An autopsy has been ordered, but the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said a medical examiner’s report has not yet been completed.

