Landmark Bank is warning customers to watch out for phone scammers who falsely claim to be from the institution’s customer service department.

In a social media post published Wednesday, Landmark Bank said the scammers have managed to duplicate its central phone number and are seeking personal and financial information from customers. It was unclear whether the scam has affected any customers in Grayson County.

Landmark Bank said legitimate employees and representatives of the company will never ask for information, such as card numbers, security codes, user names or passwords, over the phone.

Customers who have received such a call and those who have disclosed personal information to potential scammers are asked to call Landmark Bank at 800-618-5503.

