The new year brought with it the possibility of a new home for the Fannin County Children’s Center. FCCC Executive Director Sandy Barber made the announcement live on social media Thursday.

She said the land for the center’s new home is located at the corner of Lee and Albert Broadfoot in Bonham and is close by the high school baseball field. The land is comprised of about eight acres and was donated by California residents Roy and Jan Reimer.

“We are thrilled that the Reimers have been so generous,” Barber said in an email after the live event. “Their gift is a legacy gift that will help kids for years to come.”

For more than 25 years, the Fannin County Children’s Center has been promoting safety and improving the lives of abused and neglected children of Fannin County. The center houses the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) program as well as the Children’s Advocacy Center, Child Abuse Prevention, Rainbow Room, School Supply Drive and Christmas drive programs.

All of that work on behalf of children takes space and it was something that the center was running out of quickly. So the staff started dreaming of a place where the work could expand to meet the needs of the children in the county.

That dream got a bit more real back in October of 2018 when Leonard resident Dr. Henry Allen Spies Jr., died and left a significant portion of his estate to local non profits including the FCCC.

Barber said Spies had been a generous supporter of the center before his death but his bequest of $600,000 made a wonderful start for their capital campaign.

She said they don’t have an exact calendar for the building project yet or a final price tag because they haven’t even picked an architect or had formal plans drawn up. She said She said they have been able to save up some additional funds to go toward the build and are going to be able to use the proceeds from the sale of their current facility as well.