Denison Police

Family violence assault — On Dec. 30, Denison Police responded to the 2600 block of Easy Street in reference to a reported disturbance. Patrol officers arrived on scene and made contact with a female victim who stated that her juvenile daughter assaulted her during a verbal argument. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Family violence assault — On Dec. 30, Denison Police responded to an assault call on Pershing Drive. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who stated that her boyfriend had assaulted her and her crying child. The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested for injury to a child and family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Possession of a controlled substance — Denison Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. State Highway 91 after receiving a report of two people sleeping in a vehicle which had struck a fence. Officers located a female suspect at the scene and arrested her for possession of a controlled substance.

Outstanding warrant and resisting arrest — Denison Police were called to the 5600 block of W. Owings Street on Dec. 30 in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and arrested a male suspect for an outstanding Grayson County warrant, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — On Dec. 30, Sherman Police received a phone call from a complainant who reported a theft. The female complainant said on Dec. 26, unknown suspects had stolen property she kept in a business parking lot, located in the 2200 block of N. Heritage Parkway. A report for theft under $2,500 was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3900 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on Dec. 30, after seeing the driver swerve into a grassy median. The driver exhibited numerous signs of intoxication and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

Theft of property —On Dec. 30 a female complainant contacted Sherman Police regarding a theft. The woman stated that an unknown suspect stole property from her inside a business in the 200 block of Texoma Parkway. The theft reportedly occurred on Dec. 27 or Dec. 28. A report for theft under $100 was filed.

Theft of property — A female complainant contacted Sherman Police by phone on Dec. 30 and reported that suspects whom she knew had stole household goods from her home in the 2600 block of Bennett Avenue. The complainant said the theft occurred sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. A report for theft under $30,000 was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — Sherman Police were called by a female complainant on Dec. 30 who reported that her vehicle had been burglarized while parked in the 1200 block of N. Ross Avenue. The complainant stated unknown suspects made entry into her vehicle and stole a purse. The burglary is believed to have occurred on either Dec. 29 or Dec. 30. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was filed.

Possession and failure to identify fugitive status — On Dec. 30, Sherman police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Jones Street. During the stop, officers made contact with a female suspect and found her in possession of illegal medications. The suspect also gave officers a false name during the stop and was ultimately determined to be a wanted fugitive. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, under 28 grams, and failure to identify fugitive status.

Stolen vehicle and license plates — Sherman Police responded to the 600 block of E. North Creek Drive on Jan. 1 after receiving a stolen license plate complaint. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who had both plates removed from their parked vehicle. During the investigation, Sherman Police located another vehicle in the area, which was previously reported stolen. The vehicle was released to its owner and reports were filed for each instance.