A bar owner said he is permanently closing his East Sixth Street bar after a shooting early Wednesday that left a man and woman seriously injured.

The two people were shot at the Terminal 6 bar at around 1:17 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS officials and Austin police said.

Medics said they were called to the scene for reports of multiple people with gunshot wounds and found a man and woman who had been struck. They were taken to local hospitals, and their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, officials said.

Police said Wednesday they have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting, and no one was in custody.

The bar owner, Saveou Nasareddin, told the American-Statesman he is shutting down the bar, effective immediately, after the shooting. "It’s just too much headache," he said.

He said he was upstairs at the time of the shooting and didn’t see what happened.

"The cops came and told everyone to leave," he said. "We don’t know anything yet."

Several other gunshot incidents have occurred at Terminal 6 over the past two years, including in June, when a man and a woman were hospitalized after a shooting. The summer prior, in 2018, Austin police officers shot and killed 21-year-old rapper Aquantis Griffin after he and another man exchanged gunfire in an alley near the club on Aug. 17.