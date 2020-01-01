March 23, 1947

Johnny T. Murphy, 72, was born March 23, 1947, in Waxahachie to Jimmy and Ruby Scott Murphy. He departed this life December 23, 2019, at his home in Glenn Heights.

He was a loner and enjoyed harassing the management of Oso Grande Mobile Home Park.

Johnny is survived by his siblings: Rita Richardson, James Murphy and wife Lennie, Kay Galvan, his dog Peso, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his community family where he lived. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Murphy, his parents, and sisters Linda Green and Carol Craighead.

Memorial will be held at the Glenn Heights Community, Office/Clubroom, 499 E. Bear Creek, Glenn Heights, TX 75154 on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 noon.

