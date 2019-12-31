Denison Police

Possession of a controlled substance — Officers responded on Dec. 30 to a call of two people asleep in a vehicle that had struck a fence in the 3700 block of State Highway 91 North. A woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance.

Possession of a controlled substance — A vehicle was stopped at Seymore and Woodlawn for a traffic violation on Dec. 27. A woman was arrested for outstanding Grayson County warrants and for possession of controlled substance.

Burglary of a vehicle — A victim stated on Dec. 28 an unknown suspect entered her vehicle in the 400 block of Highway 69 and took a wallet and contents.

Fraud — A victim in the 400 block of West Sears stated on Dec. 28 he sent money to an online individual who stated if the victim would send $1500 worth of gift cards to him, the suspect would send him money in return. The suspect did not send any money. The Denison Police Department wants to remind everyone to not send any personal information or money to any person or organization that they are not familiar with and know to be reputable. If anyone is a victim of such crime, please contact us at 903-465-2422.

Accident — Officers responded on Dec. 28 to a call of a vehicle striking a house in the 100 block of West Monterey. A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.

Assault —Officers responded to a call of a 911 hang up on Dec. 29. The victim in the 200 block of East Walker stated her son had gotten into a fight with his brother, and when the victim intervened, he pushed her, threatened her and produced a pocket knife. He threatened both the victim and his brother. No one was injured. The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence

Stolen vehicle — A victim stated on Dec. 29 that someone stole his 1990 tan Chevrolet pickup from outside his shop in the 1600 block of South Armstrong. Police will be following up on leads.

Assault — Officers responded to a call of an assault in the 100 block of West Sears. The victim stated she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical when her husband assaulted her. The husband was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Assault — Officers responded to a call of an assault at Pershing Drive on Dec. 30. The victim stated her infant child was crying and her boyfriend went to calm the child, but assaulted the child instead. The suspect also assaulted the mother. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and injury to a child.

Assault — Officers responded on Dec. 30 to a call of a disturbance in the 2600 block of Easy Street. The victim stated her juvenile daughter had assaulted her during a verbal altercation. The juvenile was taken into custody for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Resisting arrest — Officers responded on Dec. 30 to a call of a disturbance in the 500 block of West Owings. A man was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant, resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal mischief under $100.