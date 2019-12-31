A “B” was the lowest grade made by any eatery in the most recent round of inspections by the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following locations received a “B” rating:

Manuelito’s, 106 N. Main St., in Collinsville;

Gunter Food Mart, 417 N.8th Street, in Gunter;

The following locations received an “A” rating:

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 801 US Hwy 75 N, in Denison;

Holiday Inn Express, 715 N. Point Lookout Drive, in Denison;

Asian Gourmet, 810 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Hampton Inn & Suites, 3415 Ansley Rd., in Denison;

Dollar General, 2303 Petitt Pkwy., in Whitewright;

Sugar Dimples Bakery, 215 E. Houston, in Sherman;

Schwans Home Service Truck 519077, 607 Bethany Rd.,in Sherman;

Schwans Home Service Wearhouse , 607 Bethany Rd., in Sherman;

Schwans Home Service Trucks 518984, 518791, 518790, 518642, and 518632 at 607 Bethany Rd, in Sherman;

Donut Choice, 100 East Hughes, in Collinsville;

Preston Trail Farms, 15102 N Hwy 289 in Gunter;

Sherman Housing Authority, 2001 N. Hoard Ave., in Sherman;

Lupe’s World Famous Tamales, 129 E. Wall St., in Sherman;

Pelican’s Landing Restaurant, 500 Harbour View Road, in Gordonville;

Rock Creek Resort Marina, 1464 Marina Rd., in Gordonville;

Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 3209 N. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Rock Creek Golf Club, 219 Club House Dr., in Gordonville;

Elevate Nutrition, 115 E. Wall St., in Sherman.