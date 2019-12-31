Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser said half of the 18 cases indicted this week by grand jurors were drug or alcohol related.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted this week:

KraigAlec Benson, 53, of Grapevine — possession marijuana more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds and possession of a controlled substance;

Johnny Ray Bramlett, 54, of Celeste — burglary of a habitation;

Karinda Lynn Fowler, 31, of Colbert Oklahoma — unauthorized use of vehicle;

Tricia Brigance Hubbard,46, of Ravenna — theft property;

Sandra Kay Lewis, 50, of Bonham —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Kimberly Renee Martinez, 42, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher M. Montgomery, 44, of Dodd City — manufacture and delivery a controlled substance;

Ryan A. Poehler, 18, of Fort Worth — harassment of public servant;

Robert Lee Reynolds Jr., 62, of Bonham — burglary of building;

Misael Sanchez, 23, of Heath — possession of a controlled substance and attempt to commit possession of marijuana more than five pounds but less than 50 pounds;

Misty Dawn Stretton, 42, of Cedar Park — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Elijah M. Stroughter, 26, of Jacksonville — unlawful possession firearm by felon;

Michael Quinn Titsworth, 55, of Ivanhoe — theft of property;

Elizabeth Nicole Turner, 20, of Sanger — possession of a controlled substance;

William Robert Wood, 34, of Sumner — assault family member;

Michael J. Worthington, 41, of Bonham — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance.