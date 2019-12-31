Sherman police are continuing to investigate an alleged robbery that took place on Monday evening.

SPD Sgt. Brett Mullen said police were called to a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Crockett at approximately 10 p.m. about a robbery.

When police arrived, they were told that a man had entered the store wearing a face covering and demanded money from the store employees while holding a concealed object. The employees gave the man money and he fled the scene in a white truck or SUV.

No one was injured during the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information that may aid in the investigation, contact Detective Kevin Coveney at 903-892-7282.