Sherman Police are looking for more information about a fight at a local bar that led to a shooting over the weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen of the department said the police were called to a bar in the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in reference to a fight.

He said a fight had broken out inside the bar and security at the bar moved the people involved in the fight outside. At that time, two of the individuals involved in the fight fired multiple shots and then took off in a gray or silver passenger car.

Mullen said a 14-year-old male was shot in the neck and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the head. They were both treated and released from Texoma Medical Center that same day.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the fight that proceeded it are asked to call Sherman Detective Talia Riffe at 903-892-7341.