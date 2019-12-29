Everyone needs a little light in the dark. There are so many winter holidays that involve light and Judaism is no exception. In the winter months, we celebrate Hanukah (see note about spelling below), also known as “The Festival of Lights”. Once we light the candles on the Hanukiah (which most people refer to as “Menorah”), we cannot “benefit” from the lights in any way; we cannot read by candlelight, or use its fire to light another candle, or cook something. Once all the candles on the Hanukiah are lit, all we can do is enjoy the light and joy they bring to the room. For about 30 minutes, while the candles burn, we enjoy each other’s company, sing songs, eat fried foods, and play dreidel.

As we approach the last night and day of Hanukah, here are eight details about Hanukah, one in honor of each day:

The only correct way to spell Hanukah is with Hebrew letters. There are many ways to transliterate Hanukah in English - as long as it gets you to pronounce the word correctly, it is an acceptable English spelling.

Not a major holiday. A fun holiday for sure, but not a major holiday. Most Jewish holidays expect us to disconnect from the mundane routines (of technology, shopping, going to work, etc). Not so with Hanukah. On Hanukah, we only take a break from our routines while the candles are burning bright (most Hanukah candles will take about 30 minutes to burn out).

Hanukah is not about gifts. There is no hard and fast rule about presents on Hanukah. Early on, there was a tradition of giving money (“gelt”) to students who were alone and away from their families (and also poor). In the United States, that gelt became popularized as chocolate coins. And, due to the proximity with Christmas and America’s culture of consumerism, giving and receiving gifts has become a part of Hanukah, too. However, every family has a different tradition. Some families exchange gifts of each and every night of Hanukah, some do only one night of presents. Some have different themes for each night as a way to take the focus away from the presents. For example, some families might spend time learning about a different Hero each night. Some families might devote one night towards gift giving to the poor. And some families just stick to the basics: light candles, eat fried food, play dreidels, every night.

Latkes, potato pancakes, are not the only food we eat on Hanukah. On Hanukah we celebrate the miracle of the oil. After a war, the Jews regained control of the Temple in Jerusalem. They wanted to clean up, celebrate, and rededicate the Temple. In order to rededicate the Temple, the Jews needed to light the menorah. Unfortunately, there was only a little bit of oil left, enough to light the menorah for one day (when the Temple stood in Jerusalem, there was a menorah, with seven candles. The Hanukiah, that we use to celebrate Hanukah, holds nine candles). A miracle happened and the oil lasted eight days. That’s why we celebrate Hanukah for eight nights, and why we eat foods fried in oil. Any food fried in oil is appropriate Hanukah food: dosas, latkes, donuts (Israeli jelly-filled donuts, sufganiot, are a popular Hanukah treat), samosas, pakoras, kibbe, anything fried in oil goes.

There are four Hebrew letters on the dreidel, the four letters are an acrostic of the Hebrew phrase, Nes gadol hayah sham, “A great big miracle happened there [in Israel]”.

Hanukah has eight days, but the Hanukiah holds nine candles. One candle (the one that is not on the same level as the other eight) serves as the shamash, the helper candle. We light the shamash first, and use it to light the other candles.

We set the candles up in the Hanukiah from right to left. We do this because we write Hebrew from right to left. However, we light the candles from left to right. Why? Because we want to acknowledge the day’s candle first. So on the fourth night, we light the fourth night candle first and then work our way back to the right, towards the first day’s candle.

There is a discussion as to whether we light eight candles on the first night, then seven candles on the second night, ending with one candle on the last night - OR - whether we should light one candle on the first night, two candles on the second night, ending with eight candles on the last night. The rabbis decided that we should “increase in joy” and add a candle each night. Making tonight, the last night of Hanukah the most bright and beautiful night.

No matter what, or if any, holiday you celebrate this winter season, I hope it’s merry, bright, full of joy and light.

Rabbi Deborah Goldmann serves Congregation Shaareth Israel in Lubbock.