Saturday forecast for Austin: It’s going to be a humid, rainy Saturday in Central Texas as a cold front begins to move through South Central Texas.

The National Weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain during the day and highs near 71 degrees.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, according to meteorologists.

The cold front should arrive to the Interstate 35 corridor by early- to mid-afternoon, the forecast said.

This evening, it will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers before midnight, according to the forecast. Overnight lows will be around 47 degrees.

Check out the extended forecast from the weather service below:

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 64 degrees. West, northwest winds 5 mph to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The evening is expected to be clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West, northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Skies will be clear at night with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Nighttime will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.

New Year's Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 56 degrees. South, southeast winds 5 mph to 10 mph. There will be a 50% chance of showers at night with cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 64 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy at night with a low around 44 degrees

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65 degrees.