There were a number of unusual police and emergency calls in 2019, but a few in particular stood out.

Sherman Police arrested 51-year-old woman for public intoxication in January after she reportedly caused a disturbance at Texas Roadhouse by yelling, removing her top and passing out in a booth.

In February, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault and methamphetamine possession when she allegedly used a broken wine glass to stab her significant other in the foot as he laid in bed.

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old Sherman man in June after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend into a door and slashed her with a butter knife.

In July, police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly struck his father-in-law with a crow bar multiple times. The man fled the scene but was later apprehended and charged with aggravated assault.

No children were hurt in September when a man boarded a Sherman ISD School bus with a hatchet. The 59-year-old man reportedly boarded the bus with the hatchet because he had seen children playing with it in his front yard earlier in the day and wanted to discuss the matter with the bus driver. The man made no threats, but was ordered off the bus and arrested for criminal trespassing.A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault in October after he allegedly swung a metal chain at two other men during a front-yard argument.

Police arrested a 49-year-old Sherman woman in October when she allegedly injured her boyfriend by throwing an unopened beer can at his head.

And no one was injured in November, when a 36-year-old male suspect allegedly swung a machete at his wife and another man. The suspect was disarmed and subdued by the other man and was arrested for aggravated assault.

Freeway, frozen-food fire

Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken and tater tots burned on U.S. Highway 82, near Bells in August after a semi’s refrigerated trailer caught fire.

The driver of the semi was able to detach his cab from the burning load and no injuries were reported. Westbound traffic was halted for more than five hours while crews extinguished the fire and a wrecker hauled the smoldering trailer away.

Poetic justice for police impersonators

Sherman Police arrested a Denison man in August after he allegedly used his vehicle to impersonate a law enforcement officer and was caught carrying illegal drugs.

On Aug. 12, authorities received a 9-1-1 call regarding a suspicious vehicle that activated flashing lights and then passed a female driver on East Lamar Street. Using the complainant’s description, Sherman officers located the vehicle a short time later on U.S. Highway 82. A search of the vehicle turned up a window-mounted light bar and two ounces of marijuana, and the 27-year-old driver was taken into custody.

And Anna Police got the last laugh on an alleged police impersonator this summer when they won ownership of his fake cop car and incorporated it into their official fleet.

The 62-year-old suspect got himself into trouble on Dec. 3, 2018, when he allegedly pulled a vehicle over in Anna for a phony traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle happened to be a real, off-duty Plano Police officer, who sensed that something wasn’t right and contacted Anna Police. A description of the suspect and his vehicle were circulated and authorities located and arrested the man the following day in Plano.

The suspect’s vehicle —a decommissioned fleet unit that formerly belonged to New Mexico State Police — was seized. Anna Police applied for ownership and in August, the department was awarded use of the vehicle through the civil forfeiture process.

“It’s in great condition, inside and outside, and makes a great addition to our Criminal Investigation Division team,” Anna Police Lt. Pete Copin said. “The only thing we had to add was a radio and upgrade the emergency lights.”