The new year will bring with it lots of exciting challenges, but don’t let a drinking and driving charge be on of them. There are a number of ways to avoid allowing having a good time ringing in the New Year get you into trouble.

The most reliable way may be to keep the party at home. But if you do go out, pick a designated driver who agrees to make sure all of her drinks are non alcoholic. Additionally, one might make sure to have a ride share app ready on their phone or the number for a local cab company.

If that isn’t possible and you do find that your level of revelry may have exceeded a safe limit, call for a tow from AAA Texas.

Joshua Zuber, AAA spokesperson, said the organization is once again providing its Tipsy Tow service from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The number to call for a ride is 1-800-222-4357. Go ahead and put that in your phone right now if you think you might be out celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

Zuber said there are some limits to the service however. They will only tow a vehicle for up to ten miles and they will not tow a disabled vehicle. Additionally, they will not tow a vehicle from one party spot to another.

“Tipsy tow will take you and your car home or to a hotel where you are a registered guest,” Zuber said.