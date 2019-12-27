A number of locals found themselves facing some of the most serious criminal charges possible in 2019. Murder charges were filed in cases ranging from alleged drug deals gone bad to domestic violence cases.

Prado arrested in Mexico

After nearly two years on the run, Antonio Parado, was captured in Mexico and charged in the Nov. 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old Denison boy.

Prado, 19, was located and apprehended by U.S. Marshals in July and was extradited back to Grayson County. Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been indicted on capital murder charges for their alleged role in the death of Kason Powell and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim. The indictment is a formal charge and is not an indication of guilt.

“It does not matter where you go or how long you are gone, we will find you and we will bring you to justice,” Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said.

Prado remains in custody on more than $1.4 million bond.

El Dorado shooting

A Sherman man was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot his roommate and relative to death in the El Dorado mobile home park in September.

Gregory Cheatham, Jr., 36 is accused of fatally shooting Antarious Byers, in the stomach at their shared residence on Sept. 24. Sherman Police said Byers jumped from a window following the shooting and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Byers, a father of three, underwent numerous surgeries, but ultimately died of his injuries 45 days later.

Police have not publicly commented on a potential motive in the case. Cheatham was taken into custody at the scene and has remained in custody on $1.25 million bond.

Fatal family violence

A Round Rock man has been charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot and fatally injured his ex-mother-in-law outside her Sherman home in September.

Clifton Drake, 50, has been indicted on a host of charges in connection with the death of Dale Drake, 65. Sherman Police responded to the scene off Anthony Drive on Sept. 14, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Drake reportedly used a vehicle to flee the area, but returned to the scene and challenged police to catch him. Officers gave chase and ultimately apprehended him on U.S. Highway 75. Dale Drake was hospitalized following the shooting but died of her injuries on Nov. 2.

Clifton Drake remains in custody at the Grayson County Jail on more than 1$ million bond.

Howe burglary-homicide

Howe Police and the Texas Rangers are still searching for two male suspects in connection with the August home invasion and homicide of 19-year-old Cory Petty.

Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of N. Collins Freeway during the early morning hours of Aug. 27 after receiving a 9-1-1 phone call. Upon arrival, authorities found Perry injured and transported him to to an area hospital. He later died of his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Those with knowledge regarding the case are asked to call Howe Police Sgt. Keith Milks at 903-532-9971 or Texas Ranger Brad Oliver at 903-813-3444.