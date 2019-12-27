Marijuana possession — On Dec. 23, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Scott Street and made contact with an occupant inside the vehicle. The individual was found to be in possession of less than two ounce of marijuana and an offense report was generated.

Possession of controlled substance, marijuana — Sherman Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of N. Ross Avenue on Dec. 23 for a traffic violation. Officers found an occupant inside the vehicle to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and less than one gram of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance. Offense reports were filed for both possession charges.

Stolen vehicle —Officers received a stolen vehicle report on Dec. 23 and responded to the complainant’s location in 300 block of S. Travis Street. The male complainant advised that his vehicle had been taken by unknown suspects, sometime during the previous night. A report for theft between $2,500 and $30,000 was generated.

Burglarized vehicle — A female complainant called Sherman Police on Dec. 23 to report her vehicle had been burglarized in the 1900 block of Stonebrook Lane. She stated that unknown suspects made entry into her vehicle sometime between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and took property kept inside. A report for burglary of a vehicle was filed.

Shoplifting — Sherman Police were contacted by phone on Dec. 23 in reference a report of theft. The female complainant stated that a male suspect had stolen property from a business in the 4100 block of Town Center Drive on Dec. 18. A report for theft under $750 was generated.

Hit-and-run — An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of W. U.S. Highway 82 on Dec. 23 in reference to a vehicle collision. The officer made contact with the female complainant who reported that another driver had backed into her vehicle and left the scene. Video footage of the area was obtained and confirmed the complainant’s story. A report for accident causing more than $200 in damage was filed.

Burglary of a habitation — On Dec. 23 a male complainant called Sherman Police to report that his residence in the 4200 block of Texoma Parkway had been burglarized. The complainant stated that unknown suspects forced entry into his residence and took multiple items. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Family violence assault — Sherman Police responded to the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive on Dec. 23 in reference to an assault call. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim with injuries. The investigation showed the victim’s boyfriend had assaulted her by hitting her in the face, arms and legs. It was unclear whether the suspect remained at the scene, but a report for family violence assault causing bodily injury was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — On Dec. 24, emergency dispatchers in Sherman received a call of potentially intoxicated driver. Officers responded to the area specified by the complainant and began searching for the reported driver. Police located and stopped the driver in the 2100 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 82 and determined that the individual was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI.