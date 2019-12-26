The weekend will likely start off wet in Grayson County as an incoming weather system is expected to bring rain chances and a 10-degree temperature drop.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth forecasts mostly-cloudy conditions and a high of 68 degrees on Friday, but a low-pressure system making its way across the southwest into the Southern Plains will arrive, firing up a 50-percent chance for showers Friday night and dropping a half-inch of rainfall through Saturday.

“Mainly it will be some isolated storms, some of which could be strong,” NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said. “Right now, it looks like the potential for severe weather is going to develop further east of the area, so there are no real weather hazards to be concerned about at this time.”

Saturday’s rain chances will sit at 80 percent but draw down into the evening. The daytime high is expected to reach 61 degrees in the Sherman-Denison area before falling into the low 40s overnight. Southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph will slow and become westerly by midnight, marking the arrival of the cold front and clearing out any lingering precipitation.

Sunny skies will reappear Sunday but the high temperature will barely reach above 50 degrees in much of the area.

“We’ve been pretty mild and well above normal all week,” Sellers said of daytime temperatures. “But by Sunday, it looks like we’ll be back down and closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s and that will carry into next week as well.”

Conditions will be similarly clear and cool again on Monday, but as the new year nears, the possibility for precipitation will return.

“It looks like we’ll have another shot for rain chances beginning late Tuesday and that will stick around into New Year’s Day as well,” Sellers said.

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.