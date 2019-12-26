A 62-year-old woman in Sherman fired multiple rounds into the air early Christmas morning to scare off a would-be car burglar.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said no one was hurt from the shots fired.

Mullen said officers responded to the 600 block of S. Andrews Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a burglary. Officers made contact with the complainant who said she used a firearm to dissuade the suspect as he tried to break into her car.

“In order to thwart the suspect’s vehicle burglary attempts, she fired shots from handgun into the air,” Mullen said. “The warning shots were effective and the suspect fled the area before anything could be stolen.”

No injuries or property damage was reported, but Mullen said the department filed a disorderly conduct report to document the incident and complainant’s actions.

“The law gives citizens the justification to use deadly force to prevent theft that occurs during nighttime, but anytime that a a firearm is discharged, it cannot be done in a reckless manner,” Mullen said. “Firing a gun into the air can be very dangerous, as you do not know where the projectile is going to land.”

The woman is not expected to face any charges.

