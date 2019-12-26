Sherman Police arrested a woman on Christmas Eve Day after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Willow Street shortly before noon Tuesday after emergency dispatchers were contacted about a possible stabbing.

“Upon arrival officers located the victim with a stab wound to the chest,” Mullen said. ” The suspect a 31-year-old female was also on scene and was detained.

The 27-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect was ultimately arrested and charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“When it comes to family issues, we know that tensions and emotions run high and often times people act and do thing they wouldn’t normally do,” Mullen said. “In cases where things are getting heated it’s always best to separate yourself from the parties involved and the situation. Calm down before you re-approach the issue. Violence is never the way to solve it.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.