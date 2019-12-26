The Hays County sheriff’s office is searching for a man who robbed a store on Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290 early Christmas morning.

Authorities say a man entered the Corner Store of Dripping Springs at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, showed the cashier a handgun and demanded money. Authorities would not say how much money was stolen.

The man is described as being 6-foot-3, about 200 pounds with a reddish-blonde beard, and wearing a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie. He left the scene in a white four-door passenger car.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. Tips my be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com.

Stay informed, and stay safe. Click here to subscribe to our free public safety newsletter