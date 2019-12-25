This morning, many Panhandle residents will wake up and have their respective Christmas celebrations. But some people will be celebrating the holiday this year in one of the area hospitals for many different reasons.

Students and teachers at South Lawn Elementary in the Amarillo Independent School District wanted to make sure those people in the hospital were not forgotten during the holidays.

Together, they combined to write more than 950 Christmas cards for patients in the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the BSA Health System and the Amarillo Veterans Affairs hospital and nursing home. On Friday, the cards were presented to representatives of the institutions during a school-wide Christmas assembly.

Paige Miller, a first grade teacher at South Lawn Elementary, said after watching a video by the YouTube personality “Kid President” about collecting socks and giving them to the homeless, her class started to discuss what they could do during the holidays to make an impact.

Miller wanted something that would bring every person in the school together that did not involve spending money. The idea of writing Christmas cards to patients in area hospitals came from one of her students.

The original goal for the drive was for the school to write 900 cards by Dec. 20. The total number of cards Miller received was 974, she said during the assembly.

“It took everybody coming together to make these cards to make this happen,” Miller said. “There was no way that me or my first grade team were going to make 900 Christmas cards in a few weeks. It took everybody. We are really excited to present the cards to you guys. I’m overwhelmed to see the big stacks of these over here. This is because of all you guys, all you kiddos.”

The school jumped on board quickly to join this initiative, Miller said. Students at the school were excited to put these cards together.

“Every time I saw a kiddo in the hallway, (they asked me) ‘Did you see my cards? Did you see my cards?’ ” she said. “They were so excited to get them to me. I don’t think some of the students fully understand the impact this is going to have. ”

Esmeralda Silvestre, the chief community and patient relations service for the Amarillo VA Health Care system, said she is grateful the students are thinking about patients and veterans during this holiday time.

“For me, the first thing it says about these wonderful kids is that they have great teachers leading them, great parents behind them,” she said. “Those kids, taking the initiative and running with it, 900 cards is a big number. For them to put all that work and effort into it shows that the Christmas spirit is in our community, 100 percent.”

Silvestre said it will bring a smile to all the veterans in the hospital and in the nursing home when the cards are distributed.

Miller said she is ready for this to be a Christmas tradition at South Lawn Elementary. If kids continue to think about others, it will make the world a better place.

“I want our kids to be good kids, and I think more than anything else when I teach, I want to send my kids out as good people from my classroom,” Miller said. “I don’t care if they are going to pass the STAAR test or if they are going to have this or that. I want them to be good people.”

First-grader Adalynn Villarreal, along with her sister Mikaylah, were the two students who helped start the initiative. They hope these cards will make an impact on the people they are going to.

“It makes us feel really happy for them because we know that they are going to definitely be very happy,” she said.