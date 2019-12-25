When photographer John Langmore began documenting East Austin about 13 years ago, he could hardly work fast enough to take shots of decades-old establishments before they disappeared.

On a recent afternoon, he flipped through his newly published book, "Fault Lines," which features more than 100 East Austin photographs shot from 2006 to 2011 and pointed out some of the places captured that are now just a memory: Comal Food Store on Comal Street — closed. Los Huaraches Restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street — gone.

Since he stopped taking photos for the book about eight years ago, Langmore estimates the majority of the places he featured no longer exist or have changed due to increasing rents and property taxes.

"We’re going to lose the community of East Austin, in my opinion," Langmore said. "You can do 50% affordable housing (in the neighborhood) and you can’t ever recreate that community that took decades to build."

On Jan. 9, Langmore will be at BookPeople at 7 p.m. for a talk and signing of "Fault Lines," which also includes a foreward by the Austin Chronicle’s Michael King, as well as essays by East Austin residents Wilhelmina Delco and Johnny Limón.

East Austin, which was once designated for African American and Mexican American residents under a 1928 city master plan, is now often named among the fastest gentrifying neighborhoods in America. The city’s booming economy has accelerated redevelopment in East Austin neighborhoods, with many residents forced to move because of rising property taxes and the cost of living.

For Langmore, diving into the project meant wrestling with his own views about urban growth. He’d left Austin after law school in 1989 and returned with his family in 2003 to work on local transportation and land use issues.

While in Austin, he became part of a group advocating infill development to avoid Austin’s sprawl to places like the Texas Hill Country. At the same time, he also grew serious about photography. Langmore realized that some of what he was advocating for was affecting East Austin. Today, talking about that makes him emotional.

"You’ve got to pay attention to the consequences of what you advocate," he said. "It may have some bigger objective that’s worthwhile, but when you get down to the ground, it has different implications to different people."

His camera gave him what he calls a passport to the East Austin world. As an outsider, he spent time getting to know residents and hanging out for hours at places such as Marshall’s Barber Shop on East 12th Street, which continues to serve customers despite the accelerated change happening around it. For Juneteenth parades, Cinco de Mayo festivals and other community events, Langmore used his camera to access East Austin and the residents who embraced him.

"It made me think that we need to take stock of what we lose as the city is changing," he said. Langmore still believes in infill development, but the issue isn’t as "cut and dry" for him anymore.

In an essay included in the book, East Austin advocate Limón writes that the older generation "should be allowed to stay (in the neighborhood) if they wish." Langmore agrees.

But he also said that capping property taxes for longtime residents would mean less funding for schools and wishes there was a win-win solution.

"It’s complicated," he said. "At a minimum, I want people to understand the price associated with those decisions, which is all of (what makes East Austin special) goes away."

For Delco, who became Austin’s first black elected official in 1968, the issue is personal. "What I fear most is that one day my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never know that a thriving Black community ever existed in East Austin," she wrote in her essay.

Langmore said although he’d love for the book to "alter the discourse around public policy decisions," that wasn’t the book’s purpose. In capturing the essence, beauty and richness of the area, he said he hopes all Austinites appreciate how special and unique East Austin is and was.