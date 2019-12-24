Good drivers making their way through Van Alstyne this week may get pulled over by police and rewarded for following the law and safe driving etiquette.

Van Alstyne Police Sgt. Nathan Wilson said through Christmas Day, officers will be doling out gift cards and “thank-yous” to those who faithfully follow traffic laws. The holiday outreach program is a collaboration between Van Alstyne Police Department and the Voigt Family, which donated several hundred dollars worth of gift cards to be given away.

“There’s a lot of travelers on the road this time of year, so what better way to recognize good drivers who do follow the rules of the road?” Wilson said.

Members of the Voigt family could not be reached for comment Monday, but Wilson said their generosity was well in line with VAPD’s mission of public service.

“It really puts our police department’s motto: ‘Community first’ into play,” Wilson said.

Travel organization AAA said a record 104 million Americans will hit the road between December 21 and January 1 in order to celebrate the holidays. Wilson said those travelling in the Van Alstyne area could land themselves a gift card simply by staying safe and courteous when on the road.

“A lot of people don’t use their blinker, but if you let someone know where you’re going with your vehicle, that in itself can prevent a ton of accidents,” Wilson said. “Come to a complete stop and don’t roll through at stop signs. And don’t speed.”

Though the campaign will have Van Alstyne Police on the lookout for good drivers, Wilson said officers will still have citations and a spot on Santa’s naughty list for motorists who break the law.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.