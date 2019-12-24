The Sherman City Council agreed to the $200,000 purchase of about 1.38 acres of land along the intersection of FM 1417 and West Travis Street. The new land will be used as a part of infrastructure improvements that will include intersection improvements ahead of the opening of the new Sherman High School.

The improvements will add safety features, including the addition of a traffic signal, to an intersection that is expected to see increased traffic with the addition of the school and other neighboring developments.

“This resolution will allow the city to purchase two parcels of land that are required by TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) for intersection improvements at Travis Street and FM 1417,” Sherman Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said.

Philpott said the intersection will be upgraded with designated acceleration, deceleration and turning. The project will also see drainage and water control improvements.

Sherman Community and Support Manager Nate Strauch said the project is expected to begin sometime in early spring and be completed in time for the start of school next fall. The project will be bid out next month, officials said.

Strauch said he expected the project to move quickly due, in part, to the city’s involvement.

“Because the city is paying for the light and not TxDOT, we expect it should be fairly simple, with the work starting in the spring and completely done by the fall,” he said.