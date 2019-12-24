Jackson Rue, an eighth grader from Gunter, will be spreading the holiday spirit by sharing his love of music with sick children in Dallas on Friday.

Jackson, who plays the piano, will be performing as part of the Little Gifts of Hope at Children's Medical in Dallas for the second year in a row.

“It's a blessing because I have been able to bless other people with the ability to listen to music for the holidays,” Jackson said. “Whenever they are in that place it is not always the best. They might be in pain or going through something. I think it is a blessing for myself and to make their time a little better.”

This is the fifth year the hospital has hosted the luncheon for child patients. Doctors, hospital staff and family members will join the children for a lunch with three piano players performing a variety of songs from holiday favorites to a few classical pieces.

Jackson is the younger person to be entertaining at the show. It is normally high school and college age students who take the stage.

Jackson said it was intimidating to be the youngest person there last year.

Jackson said he loves playing the piano because it calms him and he likes listening to the music as he plays. He started learning the piano six years ago and fell in love with it instantly.

Jackson got into music at an early age while his brother was playing the guitar. He said his parents encouraged him to play an instrument he instantly knew piano was for him,

As for styles, he has no preference. He enjoys learning all types of music. He will be playing a number of holiday favorites, among them will be “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies,” “The Nutcracker” and “Three Kings.”

He started taking lessons with Laura Barnett in Sherman, and she invited him to go to the Little Gifts of Hope last year Jackson said he loved the experience. Barnett is taking him back this year and Jackson said he is looking forward to going back to make the kids happy watching him play the piano.

“It is really beautiful to let the kids listen to music and give them something special,” Jackson said. “Some of them are really sick with cancer and other illnesses, it is special to bless them for a day.”