This week, Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate whether it is appropriate to assess a wealth tax on billionaires. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killiam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.

The imposition of a so-called “Wealth Tax” on the nation’s richest citizens is a horrible idea which has been championed by none other than Elizabeth Warren whose proposal would levy a 2% tax on “ultra-millionaires” (whatever that is) plus a 3% tax on billionaires. For purposes of this debate we are considering the propriety of a 1% tax on net wealth equal to or exceeding $1 billion.

For starters, the experience of other countries which have gone down this path illustrates the utter stupidity of a wealth tax. In France, a wealth tax resulted in the relocation of 42,000 millionaires between the period 2000 and 2014. Most of these affluent individuals moved to Belgium or Portugal where no such egregious tax exists. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where similarly affected affluent Americans might end up. The loss of these highly successful individuals is injurious to the economy, job creation, and American ingenuity.

However, my greatest concern is the unfairness of a wealth tax which presupposes that it is OK to punish highly successful people in a capitalist economy which is the antithesis of the American way. We do not live in a socialist or communist state regardless of the reckless statements of Elizabeth Warren. It would be an abomination for the Feds to seize the assets of wealthy Americans simply because they are rich. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, earned his billions the American way – by very hard work and ingenuity. He and his ex-wife hatched up the idea for Amazon while on a road trip across the country. He was and is a visionary and risk taker. It is wrong to penalize Mr. Bezos and others because of their success. We do not redistribute wealth in capitalist countries. Now Karl Marx would certainly applaud such efforts. Hopefully, not Professor Loewy. But we will have to find out.

To begin with, a wealth tax is no more of a penalty than a progressive income tax (which Mr. Moster also opposes) or a property tax. Every year, I pay a portion of my income to the federal government in taxes (which if Bernie Sanders is to be believed, Mr. Bezos’ company does not). I also pay what amounts to something over 1% of the value of my home in property taxes.

These taxes are not penalties. And, that would also be true if Lubbock exempted all homes valued at less than $200,000. That would mean that only those of us with homes valued at more than $200,000 would pay taxes, but that does not mean that we are penalized vis-a-vis those who own less expensive homes, or for that matter those who rent and thus do not directly pay property tax.

I think that it is extremely unlikely that a modest (1%) wealth tax on billionaires would cause them to leave the United States. Many probably already have homes in multiple countries. Furthermore, most already have foundations to which they contribute far more money than the hypothesized wealth tax would cost them.

As to fairness, I am all for people who earn more money keeping a substantial portion of it and consequently being able to do things that perhaps Mr. Moster and I could not do. But this very modest tax would not change that. Remember, by definition, a billionaire is one thousand times as wealthy as a millionaire. This is a hard to grasp concept, but very important when we consider the fairness of a tax

At a certain point the marginal utility of extra dollars approaches irrelevancy. Does anybody truly think that Michael Bloomberg with $25 billion lives significantly better than Donald Trump who has to get by with a mere $3 billion?

Finally, while capitalism is the best method that we have discovered to reward hard work and creativity, it is hardly perfect. There are scientists who have toiled long hours seeking, with some success, to make the world a better place. Some of them are not even millionaires, much less billionaires.

Whoever discovers a cure for cancer or some other loathsome disease will surely have contributed more to the betterment of the world than Jeff Bezos, yet that person is unlikely to come even close to the same financial rewards. So, although I believe that Karl Marx is wrong in his desire to equalize wealth, it does not follow that any effort to tax the super rich more than the average person is subject to attack because an unthinking person may equate it with Marxism.

What Professor Loewy doesn’t understand is that you can’t be a little pregnant or by the same token – a little bit socialist in a capitalist free market economy. When you cross the line from capitalism to the equalization of wealth, the magnitude of the tax on wealth is not the issue, it is the malevolent principle. The esteemed economist, Art Laffer, has characterized our capitalist economy as “the finest aspect of modern society.” “This is capitalism at play. Our children grow taller, our spouses live longer and we have more peace of mind than ever before.” Unfortunately, income redistribution as evidenced by the wealth tax is the polar opposite of economic freedom and injects a deadly poison into the free market system. As Laffer states, “Whenever government tries to redistribute income, total income falls…By taxing income from the person who earns more, that person’s incentive to produce income declines, and he or she will produce/earn less.”

There is very little analysis in the professor’s rebuttal and an abundance of proselytizing. He disputes the “marginal utility” of Donald Trump’s purported $3 billion net worth to that of Michael Bloomberg’s $25 billion. The extra dollars, according to Loewy, approach “irrelevancy.” Does anyone think Michael Bloomberg with $25 billion lives better than Donald Trump who has to get by with a mere $3 billion?” Now, that might be true, but it is wholly improper and toxic for Professor Loewy to impose his socio-political views on the rest of us including but not limited to Trump and Bloomberg. And therein lies the problem and danger. There is no legitimate capitalist or democratic justification for a government-imposed wealth tax – its genesis is strictly opinion and marks the fast track to socialism. The venerated economist, Milton Friedman, said is best when he remarked, “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in five years there would be a shortage of sand.”

Mr. Moster is living in a dream world. The Constitution says nothing about capitalism. Thus, if a socialist such as Bernie Sanders were to be elected president and if he were to have a majority in Congress, he could easily turn us into a socialist nation (which, for the record, I think is an extremely bad idea).

In fact, this nation has not practiced simon-pure capitalism at least since 1900, when the constitutional Sherman Act brought an end to certain monopolies. Beyond that, if space permitted, I could fill this column with a list of all sorts of limitations on capitalism. I am aware that many of these regulations, Mr. Moster doesn’t like, but I suspect that he is quite happy with the law requiring racial integration in privately owned, but open to the public, restaurants.

As for wealth redistribution, one need only look at the progressive income tax. I am aware that Mr. Moster is opposed to that also, but that doesn’t make it any less a fact of life. The point, of course, is that being “a little bit socialist in a capitalist free market economy” is not only possible, but it is in fact the kind of system that we currently have.

This should demonstrate the silliness of suggesting that being a little bit socialist is like being a little bit pregnant. The former is not only possible, but it describes what we actually have in America. Now having established that does not necessarily mean that the wealth tax is a good idea, but it does mean that the tax needs to be debated on the merits and not simply condemned as socialist.

In my first segment, I explained why I think the 1% on billionaires is fair. And, contrary to what Art Laffer might think, a modest tax on billionaires will not reduce total income, and it certainly won’t cause our children to be shorter, or our spouses to die sooner.

Capitalism is a good thing and we should certainly retain its core principles. But that does not mean that every modest inroad made upon it can or should be condemned by that fact alone. Each incursion must be judged on the merits. And on the merits, a modest wealth tax of 1% on billionaires is a good idea.