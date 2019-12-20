The Texoma region will see a cool and cloudy start to the weekend, but the area will embark on a warming trend with sunshine and spring-like temperatures by Christmas Day.

“On Saturday, we’re probably going to have some lingering cloud cover and with the northerly winds, that will result in slightly cooler conditions,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Lamont Bain said Friday from the Fort Worth field office. “Highs will probably only top out in the mid 40s, maybe the low 50s if we see some late-day clearing.”

After an overnight low of 35 degrees, skies are expected to clear in full by Sunday, paving the way for a high in the upper 50s. Monday’s high is forecast to break into the low 60s, before falling to a nighttime low of 41 degrees.

The sunshine will stick around and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, making Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day warmer than usual. Lows will continue to hover 40s.

“It will be much nicer than other parts of the county where the weather will be so bad or so cold you don’t really even want go outside on Christmas,” Bain said.

Clouds are expected to return late Wednesday and early Thursday, and chances for rain won’t be far behind. Daytime highs will start a slow fall back in to the upper 50s.

“We’re not looking at any shot for rain really until Thursday and Friday of next week,” Bain said.” But until then, it looks like we’re in for a nice stretch of weather. It’s going to be one of those deals where you should get out and enjoy it, if you can.”

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.