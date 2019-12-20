Sherman is poised to end 2019 with about 220 new residential construction permits issued in what has been the city’s strongest year for residential construction.

In October, the city had 59 permits for residential construction in what has become a modern-day record dating back to the 1970s, officials said. By October, the city matched the number of permits issued for all of 2018, and there were two more months remaining.

The city saw an additional 10 permits in November and another 16 expected for what is traditionally one slowest months of the year: December. This would put the city far above the record for housing starts that it saw last year, officials said.

“It is an incredible number and it really speaks to the growth we’ve spoken about for decades actually arriving at our doorstep, figuratively and literally,” Community and Support Service Manager Nate Strauch said.

While there is construction taking place across the city, Strauch said much of the construction seems centered on the FM 1417 corridor. From growth in the Brookstone, Preserve, Country Ridge and Quail run additions alone, Strauch said the city expects to see 400 new homes built over the next year.

Strauch said he expects this trend of growth along FM 1417 to continue, primarily fueled by the upcoming opening of the Sherman High School

Outside of the FM 1417 corridor, Nate said growth is still occurring near the Sherman Town Center in the Austin Landing and Magnolia Village developments.

In total, the city has issued 235 permits for all types of new construction for the first 11 months of the year. In addition to these permits, the city has issued another 641 permits for alterations, additions and demolition projects for the same period, with 382 for residential projects alone.

Strauch said it is difficult to put a value to the new residential construction projects as new legislation that went into effect earlier this year forbids cities from using project costs in the permitting process. For the first five months, however, the city valued its residential permit projects at $16.68 million based on 91 projects.

Despite the loss of value numbers, Strauch said values of these projects have been steadily increasing over the past three to four years, and he does not believe this trend has changed.