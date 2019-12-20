SHREVEPORT, La. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University women's basketball team was able to get back into action against LSU-Shreveport after a two-week break since their last contest. The Lions (5-3, 1-1) were able to grind out a victory on the road against the Pilots (8-3, 4-0) by the score of 69-59.

Alexis Casher and Phillipa Greene both had double-doubles (Casher 14 pts/12 rebs and Greene 14 pts/11 rebs).

The SAGU starters scored 65 of their 69 points (94%).

The Lions shot 85% (17-of 20) from the free-throw line compared to just 64% (16-of-25) by the Pilots.

SAGU shared the ball well and tallied 16 assists to just 7 by LSUS.

SAGU enjoyed a +7 (17-10) advantage in offensive rebounding and a +13 advantage in total rebounding (45-32).

Both teams came out a little sluggish. There was a series of misses, turnovers, and shaky ball handling. The score was tied 2-2 with nearly three minutes gone in the first quarter.

Each team traded baskets until Sydney Meador knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 11-6. Unfortunately for SAGU they went cold and didn’t score the rest of the period taking an 11-10 lead into the second period.

The second quarter featured much of the same game flow. The biggest lead for either team was four points. Thanks to an LSUS 3-pointer near the end of the quarter the game was tied at 25 at halftime.

SAGU saw balanced scoring at the beginning of the third quarter as four different Lions scored pushing them to a 33-30 advantage.

Casher pushed the Lions' lead to six at 41-35, but the Pilots answered the SAGU run to lead 44-41 with under 2 minutes to play in the third quarter.

SAGU used a 7-2 run to open the final quarter, but with 6:43 left in the game the Lions lead was cut to one at 57-56

Tamera Derrough pushed the lead back to six at 64-58 with 3:29 left. LSUS would continue to battle, but the Lions went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line when it counted the most to win the game 69-59.

SAGU will be back on the road to close out 2019 when they take on Paul Quinn College (3-8, 1-2) next Monday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. in Dallas.