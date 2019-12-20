Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith released this week a list of locals indicted on charges that ranged from drug offenses to theft charges.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

John Rowland II, 27, of Whitewright — fraudulent use of identification, theft of property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Brett Densmore, 33, of Denison — failure to appear;

James McBroom, 32, of Cartwright Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Jennifer McBroom, 40, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Holly Martin, 44, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone (meth) and

possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Marlon Warren II, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Daryl Terry, 21, of Denison —unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Tammy Smith, 57, of Euless —theft of property;

Shane Leeth, 32, of Celeste — three counts of forgery of a financial instrument;

Tanner Paschen, 23, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gage Luneau, 20, of Tioga — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Cassie Neighbors, 38, of Sadler —theft of property;

Michael Lively, 34, of Howe — fail to comply sex off duty to register;

Babbie Ann Budra, 52, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Aleta Howell, 55, of Callisburg —DWI (3rd or more);

Christopher Comeaux, 33, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Courtney Stevenson, 25, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Camrin McKee, 32, of Denison — possession of marijuana;

Tammy Bittick, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Jimmy Philagios, 57, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Aleta Howell, 55, of Callisburg — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, intoxicated assault with a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury;

Jason Volcik, 41, of Pottsboro — two counts of evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

April Orr, 37, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mark Hansen, 59, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

LeeAnn Jacobs, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

Robin Morgan, 23, of Carrollton — credit card abuse;

Tammy Bittick, 46, of Denison — two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;

Jesse Reed, 29, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Treylon Taylor, 25, of Kingston, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Latricia Landreth‐Nichols, 31, of Sherman — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent;

Daniel Walker, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Antwon Medran, 40, of Sherman — assault family member with previous conviction;

Nathanial Bailey, 21, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of firearm by a felon;

Victoria Sisemore, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Waverly Kuhns, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stanley Johnson, 66, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. Contact her at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com or on Twitter @JLWhiteley.