A Garland man was arrested by Sherman Police last weekend on two felony charges after he allegedly tried to ditch his vehicle, his drugs and an officer, following a traffic stop.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 11 a.m. last Sunday an officer observed the 24-year-old suspect commit a traffic violation while driving in the 700 block of South Willow Street and attempted to pull him over. Upon stopping, the suspect exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

“The officer gave chase and the suspect was caught in the 600 block of South Maxey Street and taken into custody,” Mullen said. “During his flight from the officer, the suspect discarded an object which was located and found to contain a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.”

The suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well as, evading arrest or detention and tampering with evidence.

“In most cases, officers on a traffic stop have no idea who they’ve stopped or what that person may have in their possession, so they must always be on high alert,” Mullen said. “And this goes to show how unpredictable traffic stops can be and how a simple traffic violation can turn into something much more.”

